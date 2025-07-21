Winch Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,143,000 after purchasing an additional 512,571 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,255,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,741.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 274,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 259,258 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,211,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,285,000 after buying an additional 131,056 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,605,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,100,000 after buying an additional 94,383 shares during the period.

SPAB stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 97,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,282. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

