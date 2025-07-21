Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $381.00 to $387.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

CMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.92.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $350.58. 90,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,357. Cummins has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $387.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

