Van Strum & Towne Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. owned 0.14% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 357.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,562,000 after buying an additional 2,971,047 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $545,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.28. 13,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,475. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $36.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.70.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

