OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $533,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.9% in the first quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 43.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 289,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 88,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $80.67 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $262.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $74.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

