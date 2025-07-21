Verus Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 179 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 143,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.72.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $69.81 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average is $64.61. The stock has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

