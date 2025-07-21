Insider Buying: PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Major Shareholder Purchases 17,565 Shares of Stock

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Silvercape Investments Ltd acquired 17,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $56,734.95. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 2,360,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,402.08. This trade represents a 0.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Silvercape Investments Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 17th, Silvercape Investments Ltd acquired 31,701 shares of PetMed Express stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $99,858.15.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Silvercape Investments Ltd purchased 2,817 shares of PetMed Express stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $9,070.74.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Silvercape Investments Ltd purchased 7,401 shares of PetMed Express stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,233.95.

Shares of PETS stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 201,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,285. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $71.79 million, a PE ratio of 350.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 513,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 107,614 shares during the period. Metavasi Capital LP increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Metavasi Capital LP now owns 340,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 111,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PetMed Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PetMed Express by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PETS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PetMed Express from $3.50 to $3.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

