Insider Buying: PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Major Shareholder Purchases 17,565 Shares of Stock

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Silvercape Investments Ltd acquired 17,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $56,734.95. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 2,360,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,402.08. This trade represents a 0.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Silvercape Investments Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 17th, Silvercape Investments Ltd acquired 31,701 shares of PetMed Express stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $99,858.15.
- On Wednesday, July 2nd, Silvercape Investments Ltd purchased 2,817 shares of PetMed Express stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $9,070.74.
- On Tuesday, May 20th, Silvercape Investments Ltd purchased 7,401 shares of PetMed Express stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,233.95.
PetMed Express Stock Up 5.0%
Shares of PETS stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 201,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,285. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $71.79 million, a PE ratio of 350.45 and a beta of 0.78.
Several research firms have recently commented on PETS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PetMed Express from $3.50 to $3.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.
PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.
