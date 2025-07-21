Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by SRH Advisors LLC

SRH Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 98.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. SRH Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,375.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $55.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.97.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.