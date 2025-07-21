Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $300,000 Holdings in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $34.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average of $31.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. CSX Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.14%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.59.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

