JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Benchmark

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Benchmark from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Arete cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Arete Research raised JD.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ JD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.83. 3,473,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,000,822. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52. JD.com has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in JD.com by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,625,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $160,366,000 after purchasing an additional 718,760 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 1,724.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 656,158 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in JD.com by 706.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in JD.com by 974.5% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 113,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 103,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eos Management L.P. raised its position in JD.com by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 52,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

