UBS Group Increases Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $95.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Entegris from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

ENTG traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.17. 435,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,703. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Entegris has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $133.79.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.75 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,553,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,594,000 after purchasing an additional 351,053 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,555,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,065 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,014,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $445,988,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,074,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,414,000 after buying an additional 263,168 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

