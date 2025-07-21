Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Sells £145,286.68 in Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Rochussen sold 30,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 473 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £145,286.68 ($194,884.88).

Polar Capital Trading Up 0.2%

POLR traded up GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 481.38 ($6.46). The company had a trading volume of 88,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,258. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 445.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 444.06. The company has a market capitalization of £460.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 340.50 ($4.57) and a one year high of GBX 615 ($8.25).

Polar Capital (LON:POLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX 54.20 ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Capital had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Research analysts predict that Polar Capital Holdings plc will post 42.5061425 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on POLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.71) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Monday, July 14th.

Polar Capital Company Profile

