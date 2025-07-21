Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $1.30 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDP. National Bank Financial raised Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $1.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.14.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BLDP

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.01. 1,855,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,868,548. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.38.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.41% and a negative net margin of 430.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,793,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 661,413 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 39.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 385,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 108,364 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 425,374 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,652,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,177,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.