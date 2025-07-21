Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 14,912 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 466.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,303,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,261,000 after acquiring an additional 588,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,518,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,723,000 after acquiring an additional 324,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,375,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,497,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,447,000 after acquiring an additional 993,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,922,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,865 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $86.88 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.34 and its 200 day moving average is $90.38. The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

