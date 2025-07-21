Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Sells 136 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $291.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.80. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.41 and a 52-week high of $291.00. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.