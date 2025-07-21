Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Sells 136 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $291.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.80. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.41 and a 52-week high of $291.00. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Q2 Could Be the Catalyst PayPal Investors Have Been Waiting For
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Stocks Offering Diversification in Trump’s Tariff & Trade Reset
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Iron Mountain Down 23% From Its 1-Year High—Is It Undervalued?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.