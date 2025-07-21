GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 280,750 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics makes up about 0.9% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $93,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 267.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 46.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.70.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $56.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $70.51.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $264.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.21 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 136.91% and a net margin of 44.76%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $1,128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,403,763.17. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $271,483.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,246.07. This trade represents a 13.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,884 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.