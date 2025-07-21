Gries Financial LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Gries Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.7% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,931,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 240.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 39,760 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 247.5% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $184.28 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.