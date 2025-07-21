Stephens Initiates Coverage on Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Stock analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective (up from $254.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.18.

Shares of PCTY traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.90. 17,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,310. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $140.06 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.41. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $454.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.77 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total value of $303,462.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,573.22. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 38.0% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $1,030,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 893.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $19,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

