AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Position Trimmed by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC cut its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,003 shares during the quarter. AppLovin comprises 2.6% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,409,000 after buying an additional 5,957,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,144,000 after buying an additional 573,310 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,018,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,639,000 after buying an additional 1,222,074 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 457.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,893,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,888,000 after buying an additional 2,373,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,725,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,469,000 after buying an additional 1,797,027 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on APP. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $455.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. HSBC set a $436.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (down previously from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.43.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $36,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,760,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,461,006.13. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.61, for a total transaction of $149,844,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 221,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,867,103.49. This represents a 64.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $364.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.12. The company has a market cap of $123.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a net margin of 37.38% and a return on equity of 224.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.