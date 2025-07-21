Sanford C. Bernstein Issues Positive Forecast for Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Stock Price

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $295.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.

NSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday. Baird R W raised shares of Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.25.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $277.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $281.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.39 and a 200-day moving average of $241.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,321,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 232,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,680,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,098,472,000 after purchasing an additional 113,648 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,159,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $983,161,000 after acquiring an additional 138,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,998,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $947,006,000 after buying an additional 29,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.