Gries Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Gries Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $2,713,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Eaton by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its position in Eaton by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 2,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.89.

Eaton Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $376.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.29 and its 200-day moving average is $314.57. The stock has a market cap of $147.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $384.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

