WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,047,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,931,000 after buying an additional 6,329,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,063,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $756,423,000 after buying an additional 110,802 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,722,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,112,000 after purchasing an additional 173,006 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,212,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,114,000 after acquiring an additional 309,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,935,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,128,000 after purchasing an additional 526,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,470.22. This represents a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $108.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.26 and its 200 day moving average is $104.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.45 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 12.94%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

