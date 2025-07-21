Aire Advisors LLC Sells 754 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Aire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,513,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in CocaCola by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 848,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after purchasing an additional 204,681 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in CocaCola by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 51,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $69.88 on Monday. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average is $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $300.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.60%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

