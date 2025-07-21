Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Has $3.88 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 2.3% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.8%

CAT stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $415.41. 196,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $419.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.61 and a 200-day moving average of $349.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Melius upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.