Obermeyer Wealth Partners Sells 3,171 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for approximately 2.2% of Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in AON were worth $41,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in AON by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,051,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,183,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 425.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $354.96. The company had a trading volume of 262,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,234. The stock has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.64. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $296.56 and a 52 week high of $412.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $438.00 target price (up previously from $436.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

