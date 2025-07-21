NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 682,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,938,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $29.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

