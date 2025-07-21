Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Windle Wealth LLC

Windle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for approximately 3.9% of Windle Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,236,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,436,622,000 after buying an additional 555,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,584,000 after acquiring an additional 658,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $624,666,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,318,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,663,000 after acquiring an additional 110,694 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.56. 422,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,282,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.06.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.64%.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

