Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,989,000 after buying an additional 13,198,415 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,662,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,755,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,536 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 1,622,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,107,000 after acquiring an additional 954,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,523,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,317,000 after acquiring an additional 892,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.41. The company had a trading volume of 133,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,993. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $60.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average is $58.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

