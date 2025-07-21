Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) & First Physicians Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FPCG) Head-To-Head Survey

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) and First Physicians Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FPCG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Joint and First Physicians Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Joint alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joint 0 0 2 0 3.00 First Physicians Capital Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Joint currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.22%. Given Joint’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Joint is more favorable than First Physicians Capital Group.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Joint has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Physicians Capital Group has a beta of -12.47, meaning that its share price is 1,347% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Joint and First Physicians Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joint -9.86% 1.60% 0.41% First Physicians Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.9% of Joint shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of Joint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of First Physicians Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Joint and First Physicians Capital Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joint $51.90 million 3.43 -$8.53 million ($0.58) -20.06 First Physicians Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Physicians Capital Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Joint.

Summary

Joint beats First Physicians Capital Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Joint

(Get Free Report)

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About First Physicians Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Avem Health Partners, Inc. provides financial, technology, management, and capital solutions to hospitals in rural markets. Its services benefit residents and their physicians, as well as help to sustain and preserve the quality of healthcare services in these communities. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.