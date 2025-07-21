Head to Head Comparison: TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) and Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN)

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nexxen International and TechTarget, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexxen International 0 0 9 0 3.00 TechTarget 1 1 4 0 2.50

Nexxen International presently has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 38.42%. TechTarget has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 170.40%. Given TechTarget’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TechTarget is more favorable than Nexxen International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexxen International 11.90% 12.64% 8.23% TechTarget -188.03% -31.98% -19.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nexxen International and TechTarget’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Nexxen International and TechTarget”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexxen International $365.48 million 1.80 $35.44 million $0.51 20.30 TechTarget $284.90 million 1.79 -$116.86 million ($0.42) -17.02

Nexxen International has higher revenue and earnings than TechTarget. TechTarget is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexxen International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.2% of Nexxen International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of TechTarget shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Nexxen International has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechTarget has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nexxen International beats TechTarget on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexxen International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation. It offers business to business services, such as IT Deal Alert, a suite of data, software, and services comprising Priority Engine and Qualified Sales Opportunities to identify and prioritize accounts and individuals actively researching new technology purchases or upgrades; demand solutions provides marketing programs, including white papers, webcasts, podcasts, videocasts, virtual trade shows, and content sponsorships; brand solutions which includes on-network banner advertising and digital sponsorships, off-network banner targeting, and microsites and related formats; custom content creation that delivers market insights and guidance to technology companies and off-the-shelf editorial sponsorship products on topics aligned to customer markets; and BrightTALK platform which allows customers to create, host and promote webinars, virtual events, and video content. In addition, the company operates websites, webinars, and virtual event channels that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, or networking; and enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through its virtual event and webinar channels, and website networks. TechTarget, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

