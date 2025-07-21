Critical Analysis: SSAB (SSAAY) vs. Its Peers

SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “STEEL – PRODUCERS” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SSAB to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SSAB and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSAB 0 2 0 0 2.00 SSAB Competitors 434 1550 1658 59 2.36

As a group, “STEEL – PRODUCERS” companies have a potential upside of 5.12%. Given SSAB’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SSAB has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SSAB pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. SSAB pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “STEEL – PRODUCERS” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 83.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. SSAB is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

53.3% of shares of all “STEEL – PRODUCERS” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of shares of all “STEEL – PRODUCERS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SSAB has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSAB’s competitors have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SSAB and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSAB 4.99% 7.30% 4.68% SSAB Competitors 2.01% 0.96% 1.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SSAB and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SSAB $9.78 billion $617.08 million 14.61 SSAB Competitors $2,930.02 billion $280.11 million 21.58

SSAB’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SSAB. SSAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SSAB competitors beat SSAB on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About SSAB

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production. The SSAB Europe segment provides strip, heavy plate, and tubular products. The SSAB Americas segment sells heavy plates for steel and plate production. The Tibnor segment distributes a range of steel and non-ferrous metals in the Nordics and Baltics. The Ruukki Construction segment produces and sells energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It markets its steel products under the Strenx, Hardox, Docol, GreenCoat, Toolox, Armox, Duroxite, SSAB AM, SSAB Boron, SSAB Domex, SSAB Form, SSAB Laser, SSAB Weathering, Cor-Ten, and SSAB Multisteel brands. The company's products are used by customers in the heavy transport, construction and infrastructure, industrial applications, construction machinery, energy, and material handling markets. SSAB AB (publ) was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

