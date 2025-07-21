Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 55,522.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $778,336,000 after buying an additional 1,517,425 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,239,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,866,133,000 after buying an additional 461,307 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,030,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $952,962,000 after buying an additional 450,858 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,250,000 after buying an additional 371,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,599,000 after buying an additional 343,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,310. This trade represents a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $3,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 201,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,964,243.54. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,569 shares of company stock worth $8,323,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $518.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $492.64 and a 200-day moving average of $487.55. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $426.24 and a 12 month high of $555.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $424.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $542.00 price target (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

