iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Increased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,184 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $100,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,181,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.89. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.