Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,796 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.5% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,786 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $459.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $118.08 billion, a PE ratio of -117.30 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $377.85 and a one year high of $519.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.28.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $420.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $464.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

