Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $18.34 Million Holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.7% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,151.21.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,104.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,013.56 and its 200 day moving average is $972.65. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,119.19. The company has a market capitalization of $171.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,256,025. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

