SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $73.84 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $74.06. The company has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.61.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.