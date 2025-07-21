Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP decreased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,155 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 18,130 shares during the period. Tapestry makes up about 1.2% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 560.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,607 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 31,916 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth $245,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Cowen raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.96. The stock had a trading volume of 385,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,132. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $106.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $114,550.12. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,693.36. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $3,256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,062 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,446.80. This represents a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.