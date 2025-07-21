1776 Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

1776 Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Centennial Bank AR boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 360.2% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 64.4% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Argus set a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.94. 594,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,330,713. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04. The firm has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 56.68%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

