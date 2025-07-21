Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 944.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 294,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,291,000 after acquiring an additional 266,527 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 781.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 331,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 293,619 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $201,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $6,296,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lam Research by 27.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $102.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $130.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $102.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 25.63%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

