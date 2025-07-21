Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $284.74 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.26 and a 200-day moving average of $266.80. The stock has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

