Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 34.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $518.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $535.90 and its 200-day moving average is $536.29. The company has a market cap of $185.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,920. This trade represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. The trade was a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.86.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

