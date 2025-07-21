4WEALTH Advisors Inc. Raises Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $265.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.92 and a 200-day moving average of $256.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.21 and a 1-year high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $4,142,166.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,685.25. This trade represents a 71.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $9,707,143.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,329 shares in the company, valued at $71,820,433.62. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.61.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

