Metallurgical Corp. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Metallurgical Corp. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $4.02. Metallurgical Corp. of China shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 104 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be given a $0.1092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. Metallurgical Corp. of China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Metallurgical Corp. of China Stock Up 5.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87.

About Metallurgical Corp. of China

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company’s Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

