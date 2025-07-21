Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Invests $283,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $92.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.06. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.