Shipping Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 20th

Shopify, Blackstone, United Parcel Service, Carrier Global, and Canadian National Railway are the five Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are equity shares of companies engaged in the maritime transportation of cargo and passengers, including container lines, bulk carriers and tankers. Their performance is driven by global trade volumes, freight rates, fuel costs and geopolitical developments, which together determine demand for shipping capacity. Investors often monitor indicators such as the Baltic Dry Index to assess market conditions and anticipate revenue trends in the sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,468,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,288,445. The stock has a market cap of $164.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.38. Shopify has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $129.38.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX traded down $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.86. 4,127,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,855,654. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.60 and its 200 day moving average is $150.55. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.21. 4,569,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,273,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.85 and its 200 day moving average is $108.02.

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Shares of CARR traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $76.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,031,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $67.87.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

NYSE:CNI traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $99.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $91.65 and a 1 year high of $122.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.67.

