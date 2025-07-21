Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 805.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.74.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:STZ opened at $170.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of -71.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $159.35 and a 52-week high of $261.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -170.71%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

