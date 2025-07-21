Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,622 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 23,424 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 11.7% in the first quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 97.4% in the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

QCOM stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.72. 633,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,356,883. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $196.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,735 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

