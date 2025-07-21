3,600 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 151.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Arete cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.80.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:BABA opened at $120.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $286.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.86.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

