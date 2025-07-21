Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Stock Price

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

SEI traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,676. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, Director Aj Teague acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.77 per share, for a total transaction of $26,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 98,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,747.43. This represents a 1.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,039,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,634,364.06. This represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,150. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEI. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

