iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,008,423,000 after buying an additional 4,699,792 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,268,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,968,000 after buying an additional 354,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,252,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,831,000 after acquiring an additional 671,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,306,000 after buying an additional 1,400,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,360,000 after buying an additional 1,683,297 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $196.43 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

