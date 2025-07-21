Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,618,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581,010 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $65,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Centennial Bank AR raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 158.1% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14,066.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,931.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of SPSM stock opened at $43.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

